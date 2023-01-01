Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken soup in
Lubbock
/
Lubbock
/
Chicken Soup
Lubbock restaurants that serve chicken soup
One Guy From Italy - One Guy 50th
4320 50th Street, Lubbock
No reviews yet
Chicken and Rice Soup
More about One Guy From Italy - One Guy 50th
Plain Jane's Fried Pies
3407 98th suite 600, LUBBOCK
No reviews yet
Chicken Tortilla Soup
$3.95
More about Plain Jane's Fried Pies
Browse other tasty dishes in Lubbock
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Boba Tea
White Pizza
Grilled Chicken
Philly Cheesesteaks
Steamed Rice
Tiramisu
French Fries
More near Lubbock to explore
Amarillo
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Amarillo
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Midland
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(20 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(20 restaurants)
Abilene
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Clovis
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Canyon
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Clovis
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Midland
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Amarillo
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(20 restaurants)
Abilene
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(303 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(414 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(165 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(158 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(417 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston