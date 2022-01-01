Cobb salad in Lubbock
Lubbock restaurants that serve cobb salad
WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Something Different Grill
4317 50th Street, Lubbock
|Cobb Salad
|$9.49
Fresh Mixed Greens, grilled chicken, tomatoes, avocado, boiled egg, bacon and Monterey jack cheese.
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
River Smith's Chicken & Catfish
406 Ave Q, Lubbock
|Blackened Shrimp Cobb Salad
|$9.99
A Generous portion of our premium blend Salad mix, topped with Blackened Popcorn Shrimp, Bacon Bits, and Real Blue Cheese, eggs, Black olives, Garnished with Tomatoes & Red Onions served with your choice salad dressing.