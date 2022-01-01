Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Collard greens in Lubbock

Lubbock restaurants
Lubbock restaurants that serve collard greens

Lee's Cafe #2 & Royal Seafood image

 

Lee's Cafe #2 & Royal Seafood

7604 Milwaukee Ave, Lubbock

Avg 5 (144 reviews)
Takeout
Collard Greens$3.25
More about Lee's Cafe #2 & Royal Seafood
Dirk's Signature Chicken & Bar image

 

Dirk's Signature Chicken & Bar

1636 13th Street, Lubbock

No reviews yet
Takeout
A la Carte Collard Greens$5.00
More about Dirk's Signature Chicken & Bar

