Corn dogs in
Lubbock
/
Lubbock
/
Corn Dogs
Lubbock restaurants that serve corn dogs
The Funky Door - Lubbock
6801 Milwaukee Avenue, Lubbock
No reviews yet
Mini Corn Dogs
$7.00
More about The Funky Door - Lubbock
The Watering Hole at TexStar
5505 132nd street, Lubbock
No reviews yet
Cartwheel Corn Dog
$4.99
6 mini corn dogs served with chips and cookie
More about The Watering Hole at TexStar
