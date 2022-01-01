Fajitas in Lubbock
Lubbock restaurants that serve fajitas
La Chaveña
1519 34th st Unit B, Lubbock
|Steak Fajita Plate
|$13.99
Served with rice and beans, 2 tortillas
|Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
|$9.00
Shredded fajita chicken with sauteed onions and bell peppers
|Chicken Fajita Plate
|$12.99
PIZZA • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
5510 4th Street, Lubbock
|Steak Fajitas
|$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
|Chicken Fajitas
|$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)