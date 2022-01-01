Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Lubbock

Lubbock restaurants
Lubbock restaurants that serve fajitas

La Chaveña

1519 34th st Unit B, Lubbock

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Fajita Plate$13.99
Served with rice and beans, 2 tortillas
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$9.00
Shredded fajita chicken with sauteed onions and bell peppers
Chicken Fajita Plate$12.99
PIZZA • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

5510 4th Street, Lubbock

Avg 4.4 (805 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
