Fettuccine alfredo in Lubbock

Lubbock restaurants
Lubbock restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo

One Guy From Italy - One Guy 50th

4320 50th Street, Lubbock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KIDS Fettuccine Alfredo$8.99
Fettuccine Alfredo$15.99
Our richest cream sauce made with fresh cream and a blend of cheeses over imported fettuccine pasta. Garnished with parsley
More about One Guy From Italy - One Guy 50th
One Guy from Italy University - 1101 University Avenue

1101 University Avenue, Lubbock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fettuccine Alfredo$15.99
Our richest cream sauce made with fresh cream and a blend of cheeses over imported fettuccine pasta. Garnished with parsley
KIDS Fettuccine Alfredo$8.99
More about One Guy from Italy University - 1101 University Avenue

