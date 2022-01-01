Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Lubbock

Lubbock restaurants
Lubbock restaurants that serve fish tacos

La Chaveña image

 

La Chaveña

1519 34th st Unit B, Lubbock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Taco$2.50
More about La Chaveña
Beef 'O' Brady's image

PIZZA • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

5510 4th Street, Lubbock

Avg 4.4 (805 reviews)
Takeout
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

