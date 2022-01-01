Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish tacos in
Lubbock
/
Lubbock
/
Fish Tacos
Lubbock restaurants that serve fish tacos
La Chaveña
1519 34th st Unit B, Lubbock
No reviews yet
Fish Taco
$2.50
More about La Chaveña
PIZZA • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
5510 4th Street, Lubbock
Avg 4.4
(805 reviews)
Tuesday Fish Tacos
$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
