Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried pickles in
Lubbock
/
Lubbock
/
Fried Pickles
Lubbock restaurants that serve fried pickles
Twisted Root
116 W Loop 289, Lubbock
No reviews yet
Fried Pickles
$3.75
More about Twisted Root
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
River Smith's Chicken & Catfish
406 Ave Q, Lubbock
Avg 4.1
(821 reviews)
Fried Pickles
$5.49
A basket-full of "bottle caps", with ranch for dipping.
More about River Smith's Chicken & Catfish
Browse other tasty dishes in Lubbock
Chicken Fried Steaks
Wontons
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Fried Rice
Chips And Salsa
Cobb Salad
Chili
Tortas
More near Lubbock to explore
Amarillo
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Amarillo
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Midland
Avg 4.2
(28 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Abilene
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Clovis
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Canyon
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Clovis
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Midland
Avg 4.2
(28 restaurants)
Amarillo
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Abilene
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(261 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston