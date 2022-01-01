Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

German chocolate cake in Lubbock

Lubbock restaurants
Lubbock restaurants that serve german chocolate cake

Lee's Cafe #2 & Royal Seafood image

 

Lee's Cafe #2 & Royal Seafood

7604 Milwaukee Ave, Lubbock

Avg 5 (144 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
german chocolate cake$6.50
More about Lee's Cafe #2 & Royal Seafood
River Smith's Chicken & Catfish image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

River Smith's Chicken & Catfish

406 Ave Q, Lubbock

Avg 4.1 (821 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
German Chocolate Cake$3.99
More about River Smith's Chicken & Catfish

