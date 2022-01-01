Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Lubbock

Go
Lubbock restaurants
Toast

Lubbock restaurants that serve lasagna

Main pic

 

One Guy From Italy - One Guy 50th

4320 50th Street, Lubbock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baked Lasagna$14.99
All dishes served with bread and your choice of soup or side salad. Served with marinara sauce. Substitute with any sauce for $5.00.
More about One Guy From Italy - One Guy 50th
Item pic

 

The Funky Door - Lubbock

6801 Milwaukee Avenue, Lubbock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Squash Lasagna$18.00
gluten free, butternut and spaghetti squash. pesto cream cheese, mozzarella, parmesan, sauteed spinach
Squash Lasagna$18.00
gluten free, butternut and spaghetti squash. pesto cream cheese, mozzarella, parmesan, sauteed spinach
More about The Funky Door - Lubbock

Browse other tasty dishes in Lubbock

Grilled Chicken

Chili

Chicken Salad

Lobsters

Fried Pickles

Mac And Cheese

Burritos

Fettuccine Alfredo

Map

More near Lubbock to explore

Amarillo

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Amarillo

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Abilene

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Canyon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Amarillo

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Abilene

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (389 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston