Margherita pizza in Lubbock
Lubbock restaurants that serve margherita pizza
More about One Guy From Italy - One Guy 50th
One Guy From Italy - One Guy 50th
4320 50th Street, Lubbock
|16" Margarita Pizza
|$22.75
A pizza topped with olive oil, fresh basil, tomato, and cheese.
More about One Guy from Italy University - 1101 University Avenue
One Guy from Italy University - 1101 University Avenue
1101 University Avenue, Lubbock
|12" Margarita Pizza
|$18.25
A pizza topped with olive oil, fresh basil, tomato, and cheese.
|16" Margarita Pizza
|$22.75
A pizza topped with olive oil, fresh basil, tomato, and cheese.