Margherita pizza in Lubbock

Lubbock restaurants
Toast

Lubbock restaurants that serve margherita pizza

Main pic

 

One Guy From Italy - One Guy 50th

4320 50th Street, Lubbock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
16" Margarita Pizza$22.75
A pizza topped with olive oil, fresh basil, tomato, and cheese.
More about One Guy From Italy - One Guy 50th
Consumer pic

 

One Guy from Italy University - 1101 University Avenue

1101 University Avenue, Lubbock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
12" Margarita Pizza$18.25
A pizza topped with olive oil, fresh basil, tomato, and cheese.
16" Margarita Pizza$22.75
A pizza topped with olive oil, fresh basil, tomato, and cheese.
More about One Guy from Italy University - 1101 University Avenue

