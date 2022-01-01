Nachos in Lubbock
Lubbock restaurants that serve nachos
More about La Chaveña
La Chaveña
1519 34th st Unit B, Lubbock
|Chicken Nachos
|$10.00
Topped with queso, cilantro, onion, and cheese, and meat of your choice. Jalapenos, salsa, and sour cream on the side.
|Asada Nachos
|$12.00
Topped with queso, cilantro, onion, and cheese, and meat of your choice. Jalapenos, salsa, and sour cream on the side.
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
PIZZA • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
5510 4th Street, Lubbock
|Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)