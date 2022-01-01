Nachos in Lubbock

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

La Chaveña

1519 34th st Unit B, Lubbock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Nachos$10.00
Topped with queso, cilantro, onion, and cheese, and meat of your choice. Jalapenos, salsa, and sour cream on the side.
Asada Nachos$12.00
Topped with queso, cilantro, onion, and cheese, and meat of your choice. Jalapenos, salsa, and sour cream on the side.
PIZZA • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

5510 4th Street, Lubbock

Avg 4.4 (805 reviews)
Takeout
Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
Flippers Tavern

1406 Ave Q, Lubbock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan Nachos$12.00
Tortilla chips, black beans, vegan chipotle, vegan cheese blend, grilled pineapples, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mango chutney, & cilantro
