Pretzels in
Lubbock
/
Lubbock
/
Pretzels
Lubbock restaurants that serve pretzels
The Funky Door - Lubbock
6801 Milwaukee Avenue, Lubbock
No reviews yet
pretzel bites
$7.00
More about The Funky Door - Lubbock
Flippers Tavern - Flippers
1406 Ave Q, Lubbock
No reviews yet
Pretzels
$7.00
3 soft Bavarian pretzels served with house 90 Shilling queso
More about Flippers Tavern - Flippers
