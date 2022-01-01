Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sopapilla in
Lubbock
/
Lubbock
/
Sopapilla
Lubbock restaurants that serve sopapilla
La Chaveña
1519 34th St Unit B, Lubbock
No reviews yet
Four Sopapillas
$3.50
More about La Chaveña
Fajita Pete's Lubbock
7604 Milwaukee Avenue, Lubbock
No reviews yet
Sopapillas
$2.49
Lightly fried tortillas sprinkled with cinnamon sugar with a side of caramel sauce. 250 CAL
More about Fajita Pete's Lubbock
Browse other tasty dishes in Lubbock
Quesadillas
Chocolate Cake
Garlic Cheese Bread
Steak Quesadillas
Lasagna
Fried Pickles
Meat Calzones
Garlic Bread
More near Lubbock to explore
Amarillo
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Amarillo
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Midland
Avg 4.2
(32 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(19 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(19 restaurants)
Abilene
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Clovis
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Canyon
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Clovis
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Midland
Avg 4.2
(32 restaurants)
Amarillo
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(19 restaurants)
Abilene
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(301 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(392 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(149 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(392 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston