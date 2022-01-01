Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sopapilla in Lubbock

Lubbock restaurants
Lubbock restaurants that serve sopapilla

Item pic

 

La Chaveña

1519 34th St Unit B, Lubbock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Four Sopapillas$3.50
More about La Chaveña
Item pic

 

Fajita Pete's Lubbock

7604 Milwaukee Avenue, Lubbock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sopapillas$2.49
Lightly fried tortillas sprinkled with cinnamon sugar with a side of caramel sauce. 250 CAL
More about Fajita Pete's Lubbock

More near Lubbock to explore

Amarillo

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Abilene

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Canyon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
