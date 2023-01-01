Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Spaghetti in
Lubbock
/
Lubbock
/
Spaghetti
Lubbock restaurants that serve spaghetti
The Funky Door - Lubbock
6801 Milwaukee Avenue, Lubbock
No reviews yet
Kids Spaghetti and Meat Sauce
$8.00
More about The Funky Door - Lubbock
Plain Jane's Fried Pies
3407 98th suite 600, LUBBOCK
No reviews yet
Chicken Spaghetti Special w/ bread/brownie drink
$13.50
More about Plain Jane's Fried Pies
Browse other tasty dishes in Lubbock
Chicken Burritos
Lasagna
Chicken Teriyaki
Grits
Cheesecake
Garlic Bread
Green Beans
Chicken Pot Pies
More near Lubbock to explore
Amarillo
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Amarillo
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Midland
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(20 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(20 restaurants)
Abilene
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Clovis
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Canyon
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Clovis
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Midland
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Amarillo
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(20 restaurants)
Abilene
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(311 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(428 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(73 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(168 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(170 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(430 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston