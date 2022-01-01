Tacos in Lubbock
Lubbock restaurants that serve tacos
More about La Chaveña
La Chaveña
1519 34th st Unit B, Lubbock
|Coke
|$2.50
355 ML Glass bottle imported from Mexico
|Barbacoa Taco
|$2.00
Tacos come topped with cilantro, onion, and a side of salsa and lime.
|Flauta Plate
|$8.99
4 Flautas served with rice, beans, and a side of salsa and sour cream.
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
PIZZA • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
5510 4th Street, Lubbock
|Tuesday Steak Tacos
|$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
|Tuesday Fish Tacos
|$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)