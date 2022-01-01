Tacos in Lubbock

Lubbock restaurants that serve tacos

La Chaveña image

 

La Chaveña

1519 34th st Unit B, Lubbock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coke$2.50
355 ML Glass bottle imported from Mexico
Barbacoa Taco$2.00
Tacos come topped with cilantro, onion, and a side of salsa and lime.
Flauta Plate$8.99
4 Flautas served with rice, beans, and a side of salsa and sour cream.
More about La Chaveña
Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

5510 4th Street, Lubbock

Avg 4.4 (805 reviews)
Takeout
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

