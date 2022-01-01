Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tortas in
Lubbock
/
Lubbock
/
Tortas
Lubbock restaurants that serve tortas
La Chaveña
1519 34th st Unit B, Lubbock
No reviews yet
Torta w/ Fries
$9.99
More about La Chaveña
ASADA MEXICAN GRILL
10609 Slide Rd Suite #500, Lubbock
No reviews yet
Torta al Pastor
$9.50
Lettuce, tomatoes & avocado
Torta de Carne Asada
$9.75
Lettuce, tomatoes & avocado
More about ASADA MEXICAN GRILL
Browse other tasty dishes in Lubbock
Cheeseburgers
Barbacoas
Fajitas
Fried Zucchini
Cake
Al Pastor Tacos
Egg Rolls
Steak Fajitas
More near Lubbock to explore
Amarillo
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Amarillo
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Midland
Avg 4.2
(28 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Abilene
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Clovis
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Canyon
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Clovis
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Midland
Avg 4.2
(28 restaurants)
Amarillo
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Abilene
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(261 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston