Udon noodles in Lubbock

Lubbock restaurants
Lubbock restaurants that serve udon noodles

Chop Chop Rice

5707 4th st suite 1, Lubbock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Udon Noodles$4.89
More about Chop Chop Rice
Chop Chop Rice

7320 Milwaukee Ave #100, lubbock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Udon Noodles$4.89
More about Chop Chop Rice
NOODLES • STEAKS

Chop Chop Rice

3311 82nd, lubbock

Avg 2.5 (5 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Udon Noodles$4.89
More about Chop Chop Rice

