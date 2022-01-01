Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Udon noodles in
Lubbock
/
Lubbock
/
Udon Noodles
Lubbock restaurants that serve udon noodles
Chop Chop Rice
5707 4th st suite 1, Lubbock
No reviews yet
Udon Noodles
$4.89
More about Chop Chop Rice
Chop Chop Rice
7320 Milwaukee Ave #100, lubbock
No reviews yet
Udon Noodles
$4.89
More about Chop Chop Rice
NOODLES • STEAKS
Chop Chop Rice
3311 82nd, lubbock
Avg 2.5
(5 reviews)
Udon Noodles
$4.89
More about Chop Chop Rice
Browse other tasty dishes in Lubbock
Gumbo
Egg Rolls
Chili
Fajitas
Barbacoas
Chips And Salsa
Grits
Steak Fajitas
More near Lubbock to explore
Amarillo
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Amarillo
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Midland
Avg 4.2
(28 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Abilene
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Clovis
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Canyon
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Clovis
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Midland
Avg 4.2
(28 restaurants)
Amarillo
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Abilene
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(261 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston