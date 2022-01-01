Go
Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen

Hustling Viet food to the streets. Pho for the people.

PHO • TAPAS • NOODLES

835 SW 2ND AVE • $

Avg 4.8 (504 reviews)

Popular Items

Vermicelli Bowl - Combo$17.00
pork, chicken, shrimp, nem nuong pork sausage, and crispy rolls
all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls
Pork Crispy Rolls$7.50
pork, taro, jicama, carrots, black fungus and noodles
Fresh Spring Rolls - Tofu$8.25
vermicelli noodles, romaine, sprouts, and mint rolled in rice paper
Pho Chicken$14.00
pulled tender chicken breast
Pho Round Steak & Brisket$14.00
Coconut Curry - Chicken$13.50
veggies in yellow curry coconut milk broth served with rice
Fresh Spring Rolls - Shrimp$8.25
vermicelli noodles, romaine, sprouts, and mint rolled in rice paper
Vermicelli Bowl - Chicken$15.00
charbroiled chicken breast skewers marinated in lemongrass and spices
all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls
Banh Mi - Pork$10.50
charbroiled pork - but marinated in lemongrass and spices
all banh mi include: French baguette with cilantro, pickled daikon-carrots, Vietnamese mayo, with side of shrimp chips and a dressed green salad
Cream Cheese Wontons$7.50
veggie cream cheese filled with house sweet and sour
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

835 SW 2ND AVE

PORTLAND OR

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 4:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 4:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 4:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 4:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 4:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
