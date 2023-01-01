Luca Italian Restaurant - 1712 HEWITT AVE
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:59 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Location
1712 HEWITT AVE, Everett WA 98201