Go
Toast

Lucali

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

575 Henry Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (209 reviews)

Popular Items

Pie$28.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

575 Henry Street

Brooklyn NY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Baby Lucs

No reviews yet

A Slice Shop from Mark Iacono

Bar Bruno

No reviews yet

Modeled after European & Mexican Cafeterias and Bars of the 1960’s, Bar Bruno  strives to evoke a time when life was simpler, food was honest and the neighborhood café served as a meeting point where people could drop off keys, read the paper, discuss life and enjoy the laid back atmosphere of Carroll Gardens Brooklyn. The food is Mexican with a touch of NY Bistro classics, a great burger & fries or a delicious pan-fried chicken. To sit in our sidewalk café and enjoy a fish taco with a cold michelada or a hibiscus margarita is our idea of an enjoyable afternoon.

Calexico - Union Street

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Abilene

No reviews yet

Burgers, wings, family friendly pubfare, draft beer, and cocktails.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston