SEAFOOD

56 N. Last Chance Gulch • $$$

Popular Items

Lasagna$26.95
Quite simply the best lasagna you have ever tasted. Includes a house salad and bread.
Wild-caught Walleye Filet$33.95
Pan-seared with lemon and topped with tomato tapenade. Served with choice of side and fresh sauteed vegetables.
Shrimp Fra Diavolo$31.95
Large shrimp sautéed in Lucca’s signature red pepper-spiced cream sauce and
presented over angel hair pasta with fresh grape tomatoes. Includes a house salad and bread.
Kid's Pasta$8.95
New York Steak$37.95
A hand-trimmed and marinated 12oz cut char-broiled to order, oven roasted with garlic and gorgonzola cheese. Includes a house salad, bread, sautéed seasonal vegetables and a choice of side dish.
Rosemary Chicken$29.95
An oven roasted semi-boneless chicken breast paired with garlic and rosemary. Includes a house salad, bread, sautéed seasonal vegetables and a choice of side dish.
Pork Chop$34.95
A double-cut, bone-in chop char-broiled and topped with a compote of fresh apples and rosemary. Includes a house salad, bread, sautéed seasonal vegetables and a choice of side dish.
Antipasto$15.95
Imported meats, cheeses and marinated olives
Salad
Tiramisu$10.95
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

56 N. Last Chance Gulch

Helena MT

Sunday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
