Lucciano's Restaurant

4 Orchard View Drive

4 Orchard View Drive UNIT 2

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana$16.95
Mothers Day Brunch Box$92.00
Our gorgeous brunch boxes are packed fresh and beautifully arranged. These shareable boxes (10x14) contain a 9 inch Quiche, 3 Blueberry Muffins, 2 Poptarts,
2 Belgian Waffles, Prosecco & OJ. Each box will also contain chocolate covered strawberries & 2 Tiramisu dessert cups.
*Upgrade your box by adding a beautiful flower bouquet.
*Available 5/7 or 5/8 Pickup beginning at 10 am.
*All items are Gluten Free
GF Chicken Parmigiana$17.95
Vodka Penne$16.95
GF Cheese Pizza$14.50
GF Tortellini$17.95
Chicken Picatta$17.95
Caesar Salad$8.95
Romaine lettuce, parmigiano cheese, croutons tossed in ceasar dressing.
GF - Chicken Tenders$11.95
GF - Mozzarella Sticks$10.95
4 Orchard View Drive UNIT 2

Londonderry NH

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
