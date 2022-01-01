Lucedale restaurants you'll love
Must-try Lucedale restaurants
More about Hickory Hog
Hickory Hog
5163 Main Street, Lucedale
|Popular items
|The Mac Daddy
|$7.50
Pulled Pork or Chicken, topped with Mac-N-Cheese, with an Original Sauce Drizzle
|The Plain Jane
|$5.99
Pulled Pork OR Chicken, and you sauce it yourself.
|Plate - Brisket
|$18.99
Served with 2 Sides, Bread, Pickle and Onion
More about Landmark Cafe & Grill
Landmark Cafe & Grill
5173 Main Street, Lucedale
|Popular items
|Fried Shrimp Basket
|$12.99
Shrimp, catfish, oysters and crawfish tails are served with hushpuppies.
|Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos
|$12.99
Three tacos filled with lettuce, pepper-jack cheese, and tomatoes topped with boom boom shrimp and a ranch drizzle.
|Boom Boom Shrimp Salad
|$12.99
Our house blend of Arcadian Harvest and romaine topped with pepper jack cheese, green onions, tomatoes and Boom Boom shrimp dazzled with ranch.
More about The Little Brick Oven
The Little Brick Oven
627 Winter Street, Lucedale