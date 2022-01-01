Lucedale restaurants you'll love

Go
Lucedale restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Lucedale

Must-try Lucedale restaurants

Hickory Hog image

 

Hickory Hog

5163 Main Street, Lucedale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Mac Daddy$7.50
Pulled Pork or Chicken, topped with Mac-N-Cheese, with an Original Sauce Drizzle
The Plain Jane$5.99
Pulled Pork OR Chicken, and you sauce it yourself.
Plate - Brisket$18.99
Served with 2 Sides, Bread, Pickle and Onion
More about Hickory Hog
Landmark Cafe & Grill image

 

Landmark Cafe & Grill

5173 Main Street, Lucedale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Shrimp Basket$12.99
Shrimp, catfish, oysters and crawfish tails are served with hushpuppies.
Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos$12.99
Three tacos filled with lettuce, pepper-jack cheese, and tomatoes topped with boom boom shrimp and a ranch drizzle.
Boom Boom Shrimp Salad$12.99
Our house blend of Arcadian Harvest and romaine topped with pepper jack cheese, green onions, tomatoes and Boom Boom shrimp dazzled with ranch.
More about Landmark Cafe & Grill
Main pic

 

The Little Brick Oven

627 Winter Street, Lucedale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Little Brick Oven

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lucedale

Tacos

Map

More near Lucedale to explore

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Biloxi

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Ocean Springs

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Spanish Fort

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Diberville

No reviews yet

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Saraland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)

Pensacola

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston