Chicken salad sandwiches in Lucedale

Lucedale restaurants
Lucedale restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Hickory Hog image

 

Hickory Hog

5163 Main Street, Lucedale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.50
House Made Chicken Salad, on a bun.
More about Hickory Hog
Landmark Cafe & Grill image

 

Landmark Cafe & Grill

5173 Main Street, Lucedale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Creole Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.99
More about Landmark Cafe & Grill

