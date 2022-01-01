Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken sandwiches in
Lucedale
/
Lucedale
/
Chicken Sandwiches
Lucedale restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Hickory Hog
5163 Main Street, Lucedale
No reviews yet
Kids Chicken Sandwich
$5.99
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
$7.50
House Made Chicken Salad, on a bun.
More about Hickory Hog
Landmark Cafe & Grill
5173 Main Street, Lucedale
No reviews yet
Original Chicken Sandwich
$8.99
More about Landmark Cafe & Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Lucedale
Quesadillas
Pudding
Cheesecake
Chicken Salad
Tacos
More near Lucedale to explore
Mobile
Avg 4.5
(75 restaurants)
Hattiesburg
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Biloxi
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Ocean Springs
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Gulfport
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Spanish Fort
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Saraland
No reviews yet
Diberville
No reviews yet
Daphne
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Mobile
Avg 4.5
(75 restaurants)
Daphne
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Gulfport
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Hattiesburg
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Laurel
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Pensacola
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(225 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston