At Lucha Cantina we love bringing people together, whether it be at your table or ours.

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

1641 N Alpine Rd • $$

Avg 4 (452 reviews)

Popular Items

GUAC & QUESO$10.99
It's the best of both worlds right? Guacamole and Queso along with a couple fresh salsas. Treat yourself!
RIO GRANDE BOWL$14.99
This bowl is an amazing blend of flavors that starts with freshly grilled chicken and then is complemented by poblano rice, chihuahua cheese, spinach, a little red onion, corn, jalapeno, black beans and fresh avocado.
BLACKENED WAHOO FISH TACOS$14.99
This is by far our most popular taco. built with slaw, spinach, guac, chihuahua cheese and cilantro dill dressing. Did we mention this was popular?
SPICY HAWAIIAN SHRIMP TACOS$15.49
Spicy shrimp sauteed with fresh cut pineapple & cabbage then topped
with chihuahua cheese, chopped cilantro, chipotle aioli and freshly sliced jalapeno.
THE NEW CHEESESTEAK CHIMI$15.99
We knew it might be a risk to change one of our most popular items, but after testing it we were confident that you’d be happy with the new recipe. What we did was take our Cheesesteak Chimi and make it more like, well we made it more like a Cheesesteak! We’re using thinly shaved sirloin along with Crimini Mushrooms, Poblano Peppers, Onions, a dash of Ranch Dressing and our awesome Queso.
SOUTHWESTERN CHOP SALAD$13.49
We take romaine lettuce and mix
in roasted corn, onion, bell pepper,
tomatoes, freshly diced avocado,
chihuahua cheese, black beans and
our fajita chicken, tossed with ranch
dressing and topped with tortilla
strips.
CHIPS AND SALSA$5.99
Nothing wrong with keeping it simple. pick a couple salsas and we’ll get this out to you right away.
LUCHA QUESO$7.99
Just like so many things here at lucha, we make this everyday. we use real cheese, milk, garlic, and black pepper. it’s extremely addictive. we’re not joking. check out the salsa list and pick a
couple to add along side.
CARNITAS TACOS$14.49
The star of this show is our slow roasted carnitas. add to that freshly diced onion, olive blend, spinach, sour cream, chihuahua cheese and just a little queso.
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1641 N Alpine Rd

Rockford IL

Sunday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
