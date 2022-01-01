Lucha Cantina

We knew it might be a risk to change one of our most popular items, but after testing it we were confident that you’d be happy with the new recipe. What we did was take our Cheesesteak Chimi and make it more like, well we made it more like a Cheesesteak! We’re using thinly shaved sirloin along with Crimini Mushrooms, Poblano Peppers, Onions, a dash of Ranch Dressing and our awesome Queso.

