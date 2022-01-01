Go
Lucha Libre North Park

The Taco Shop your mother warned you about

3016 University Ave • $

Avg 4.1 (1776 reviews)

Popular Items

Build Your Own Veggie Burrito$11.00
Pick any 5 items: Beans, Rice, Fries, Cheese,Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Avocado, Guacamole, Mushrooms, Zucchini, or Fajitas
Birria California$15.00
Its Back!...Beef Birria, Fresh Fries, Jack Cheese, Cilantro, Onions, Sour Cream & Salsa Muerta
Basic Californa$12.75
Your choice of Steak, Chicken Breast, or Pork Adobada, Fresh Fries, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo & Jack Cheese
Queso Taco$6.50
Grilled Crispy Cheese with choice of Steak, Chicken, or Fried Cauliflower topped with Avocado, Secret Chipotle Sauce & Queso Enchilado
Surf & Turf Burrito$15.00
Steak, Shrimp, Rice, Avocado, Pico de Gallo & Secret Chipotle Sauce
Extra Salsa Cup (1.5oz)$0.35
Extra 1.5 oz Salsa cups of your choice for your order
Ado-Haba California$14.00
Adobada Pork, Grilled Pineapple, Fresh Fries, Sour Cream,Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo & Pineapple Habanero Sauce
Tj Corn$3.50
Corn Kernels, Mayo, Queso Enchilado, Chili Powder & Lime
Surfin’ California$15.00
Grilled Steak, Grilled Shrimp, Fresh Fries, Pico de Gallo, Jack Cheese, Avocado Slices & Secret Chipotle Sauce
Pluckin' California$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Fries, Pico, Jack Cheese, Avocado & Secret Sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3016 University Ave

San Diego CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
