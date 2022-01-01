Go
Lucha Street Tacos

Gourmet Street Tacos, Bowls, Loaded Nachos and more! Everyday is Taco Tuesday at Lucha!
TACOS

3181 Washington Pike

Avg 4.1 (24 reviews)

Popular Items

Chips De Tortilla y Queso$5.00
Chips and our 5 star Queson
Nashville Hot Chicken Taco$4.00
Chicken thighs, sweet slaw, Nashville hot sauce, and onion straws.
Slow Roasted Pork Taco$3.75
"Bubba's Favorite" slow cooked pork, hurricanrana salsa, fried jalapeno chips, Lucha slaw, queso fresco and topped with our housemade honey mustard BBQ sauce.
Smoked Brisket Taco$5.25
Smoked brisket, sweet slaw, brisket sauce, and onion straws.
B.Y.O.B. Build Your Own Burrito$8.00
Burrito with choice of meat, melted cheddar, queso, and Spanish rice topped with homemade pico de gallo!
3 Cheese Chicken Cholula$4.00
Chicken, queso blanco, queso, shredded cheddar, lettuce, lime Crema, cholula hot sauce
Flank Steak Taco$5.25
Delicious Flank steak, salsa verde, house pickled red onions, sprinkle of queso fresco and topped with our Lime Crema
Spicy Chicken Taco$3.75
Adobo marinated chicken thighs, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, crispy jalapenos, topped with a sprinkle of queso blanco and some chipotle peppers will bring the burn!
USA Taco$3.50
Taco seasoned ground beef, topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese.
Quesadilla$7.75
10'' Flour tortilla with your choice of meat, chipotle mayo, black bean corn salsa, and shredded cheddar, folded over and sliced for your enjoyment!
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Solo Dining
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

3181 Washington Pike

Bridgeville PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

