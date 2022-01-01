Go
Lucha Street Tacos

Gourmet Street Tacos, Bowls, Loaded Nachos and more! Everyday is Taco Tuesday at Lucha!
Popular Items

3 Cheese Chicken Cholula$3.75
Chicken, queso blanco, queso, shredded cheddar, lettuce, lime Crema, cholula hot sauce
Slow Roasted Pork Taco$3.75
"Bubba's Favorite" Slow cooked pork, hurricanrana salsa, fried jalapeno chips, Lucha slaw, queso fresco and topped with our housemade honeymustard BBQ sauce
B.Y.O.B. Build Your Own Burrito$8.00
Burrito with choice of meat, melted cheddar, queso, and Spanish rice topped with homemade pico de gallo!
Fire Grilled Chicken Taco$3.75
Slow cooked chicken thighs, pico de gallo, roasted corn and black beans, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, queso blanco and finished with a drizzle of chipotle crema
USA Taco$3.50
Taco seasoned ground beef, topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese.
Spicy Chicken Taco$3.75
Adobo marinated chicken thighs, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, crispy jalapenos, topped with a sprinkle of queso blanco and some chipotle peppers will bring the burn!
Smoked Brisket Taco$5.00
Smoked brisket, sweet slaw, brisket sauce, and onion straws.
3 for Thursdays$10.00
Burrito$7.75
Burrito with choice of meat, melted cheddar, queso, and Spanish rice topped with homemade pico de gallo!
Location

2130 Murray Ave.

Pittsburgh PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

