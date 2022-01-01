Go
Lucha Tigre

Latin American Asian Fusion

TAPAS

746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (1417 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Green Beans$6.00
Flash-fried with soy & garlic.
General Tso’s Chicken Bowl$15.99
Served with broccoli & steamed rice.
Beef Bulgogi Bowl$16.99
Korean BBQ beef, steamed rice, cucumber, carrots and kimchi.
Pad Thai Al Pastor$16.99
Pad Thai noodles with peanut & egg, topped with pineapple-marinated pork.
General Tso’s TOFU Bowl$15.99
Served with broccoli & steamed rice.
General Tso's Chicken Empanada$4.50
1 per order.
Vegetable Crispy Vietnamese Spring Rolls (3)$7.00
Comes with 3 in an order.
Pork Dumplings (5)$8.99
Comes with 5 in an order.
Roasted Poblano Corn Empanada$4.50
1 per order.
Fresh Shrimp Summer Rolls (2)$7.99
Shrimp, vermicelli noodles, mint, cilantro, spring mix and lettuce, wrapped in rice paper & served with peanut sauce. Comes with 2 in an order.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Chapel Hill NC

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:40 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:40 pm
