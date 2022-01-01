Go
Luchador Tequila & Taco Bar

558 State Street

Popular Items

Carne Asada Taco$4.00
Surf & Turf Taco$5.00
Garlic Shrimp Taco$4.75
Chicken Burrito$8.50
Buffalo Chicken Taco$4.00
Hawaiian Pork Taco$4.50
Lucha-Bowl$9.50
Cilantro Lime Rice$2.50
Chips & Salsa Roja$5.00
Churro Donuts$3.00
Location

558 State Street

Madison WI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
