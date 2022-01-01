Luchita's Mexican Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
TACOS
3456 W 117th St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3456 W 117th St
Cleveland OH
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cleveland Mofongo Latin Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Der Braumeister Restaurant
Open for in-house dining, take-out, and curbside. Thank you for supporting your locally owned and family operated restaurant for over 30 years!
Bosworth Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
Speedy Grub Shack
Come in and enjoy!