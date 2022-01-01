Go
Toast

Luchita's Mexican Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS

3456 W 117th St • $$

Avg 4 (947 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3456 W 117th St

Cleveland OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cleveland Mofongo Latin Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Der Braumeister Restaurant

No reviews yet

Open for in-house dining, take-out, and curbside. Thank you for supporting your locally owned and family operated restaurant for over 30 years!

Bosworth Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Speedy Grub Shack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston