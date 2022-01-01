Go
Luci Ancora

Located on Cleveland + Randolph Aves
2060 Randolph Ave

Popular Items

manzo$31.00
grilled Midwest New York Strip + spinach and ricotta gnocchi & triple cream cheese
large insalata cesare$12.00
entree/shareable size
fettuccini* alfredo$14.00
parmesan butter
penne alla luci$17.00
rustichella penne, diced chicken breast, broccoli, extra virgin olive oil, chicken broth, red pepper flakes + garnished with fresh tomatoes
mozzarella en carrozza$14.00
panko breaded & fried housemade mozzarella + tomato basil
fettuccini* con manzo brasato$22.00
braised beef shortrib, mushrooms + au jus
spaghetti carbonara$16.00
rustichella spaghetti, bacon, eggs, parmesan + black pepper
risotto$19.00
simmered arborio rice, braised Duroc pork short ribs & parmesan cheese garnished with truffle marinated beets
fettuccini* con funghi$18.00
wild mushrooms, truffle oil + parmesan butter (veg)
large insalata mista$12.00
entree/shareable size
Location

2060 Randolph Ave

Saint Paul MN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
