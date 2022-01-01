Go
Luciano's Pizza & Pasta

PIZZA

1030 Clifton Rd • $

Avg 3.5 (72 reviews)

Popular Items

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA$13.99
LARGE TOSSED$7.99
20" BLT PIZZA$22.99
Olive oil and tomatoes make this base. Then we add cheese and bacon and run it through the oven. When it comes out it's topped with lettuce mixed with a little bit of mayo.
2 MEATBALLS$4.49
Side Of. GARLIC BUTTER
SILVERWARE
16" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$19.49
This pizza is made with traditional red sauce, buffalo chicken, bacon, and onions. you can make it a white pizza for $1.00 more.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1030 Clifton Rd

Bethel Park PA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
