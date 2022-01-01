Lucian's Caribbean Grill
Good food, good vibes.
1035 Clear Lake Blvd.
Popular Items
Location
1035 Clear Lake Blvd.
Houston TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pomodoro's Cucina Italiana - Clear Lake
Come in and enjoy traditional Italian cuisine.
Jamba
Life Better Blended
Avenida Brazil Churrascaria Steakhouse
OPEN FOR DINE IN, TO GO & CURBSIDE
Avenida Brazil is open to serve you!! Whether you want to enjoy time with your loved ones in the restaurant or at home, we are making sure your safety is our top priority!
Please call, chat and stop by- we love hearing from you! Be safe, show love and eat well!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0055
Nothing Bundt Cakes