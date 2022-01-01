Go
Lucian's Caribbean Grill

Good food, good vibes.

1035 Clear Lake Blvd.

Popular Items

Jamaican Patties
Like empanadas or turnovers, these are Jamaican style pastries with filling in a flaky crust.
Fried Plantains$3.00
4 deep fried sweet plantains
Chicken Roti$12.00
Boneless curry chicken wrapped in a Roti skin with curried potatoes and red lentils.
Roti Skin$5.00
Jerk Chicken$8.00
Jerk Wings$8.00
Coco Bread$5.00
Jerk Sandwich$10.00
Deboned jerk chicken served with jerk sauce and Cole slaw in a piece of coco bread.
Oxtails$14.00
Curry Chicken$8.00
Location

1035 Clear Lake Blvd.

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
