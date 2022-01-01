Lucia's
Lucia's is a family owned and operated restaurant located in the Fox Mill Shopping Center in Herndon, VA. We opened in August of 2004 and have been here ever since thanks to the amazing community that surrounds us. We have the best customers around and are very fortunate to have gotten to know many of them. Come in and join the Lucia's family!
2531 John Milton Drive
Location
2531 John Milton Drive
Herndon VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
