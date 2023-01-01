Lucie's - 2718 market st
Open today 12:00 PM - 2:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Location
2718 market st, Galveston TX 77550
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Leeland House - Galveston - 2711 Market St
No Reviews
2711 Market St Galveston, TX 77550
View restaurant