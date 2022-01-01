Go
A map showing the location of Lucille
Bars & Lounges

Lucille

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

77 Rainey street

Austin, TX 78701

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 6:59 pm, 7:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 6:59 pm, 7:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 6:59 pm, 7:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 6:59 pm, 7:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 6:59 pm, 7:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 6:59 pm, 7:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 6:59 pm, 7:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am

Location

77 Rainey street, Austin TX 78701

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Alta's Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Banger's Basement

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Stagger Lee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lucille

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston