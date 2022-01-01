Lucille's Lunchonette
Come in and enjoy!
1496 Route 539
Location
1496 Route 539
Warren Grove NJ
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Union Market & Gallery
coffee. breakfast. lunch. juices. smoothies. handmade goods. open thursday through monday from 7a-3p at the tuckerton seaport.
La Cabanita Bautista, LLC
Come in and enjoy our Authentic Mexican Cuisine. You'll find tasty and beautiful dishes. Our Place is like not other, we're a small restaurant but with an unique atmosphere.
Mud City Crab House
Come in and enjoy!
The Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House
Come in and enjoy!