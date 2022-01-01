Go
Toast
  • /
  • Bend
  • /
  • Luckey's Woodsman

Luckey's Woodsman

Bridging the divide between outdoor recreation and professional food service. We are on a mission to get you adventuring more, eating better and dreaming bigger.

13000 SW Century Dr

No reviews yet

Popular Items

DIET PEPSI$4.00
LITTLE CHEESE BURGER$11.00
O.G GRILLED CHEESY$14.00
Nominated best grilled cheese by Visit Bend –Lays® Potato Chips and Parmesan crusted grilled cheese with goat cheese, white cheddar, bacon and pickles.
LARGE FRIES$10.00
Shoestring fries with choice of sauce.
UPGRADE: truffle fries – 2
WILDFIRE SMASH BURGER$16.00
Two smashed patties, Flaming Hot Cheetos, roasted jalapeño, ghost pepper cheddar. mango habanero aioli.
PEACE PARK BURGER$16.00
Two smashed patties, Nacho Doritos, whiskey caramelized onions, Tillamook white cheddar, chipotle aioli, pickle.
THE MAC$15.00
Whiskey caramelized onions, peas, white cheddar.
LITTLE CHEDDAR MAC$10.00
FRITO PiE$16.00
Frito Corn Chips, Mug Root Beer braised carnitas, woodsman beans, white cheddar beer cheese, pico, arugula pesto, chipotle aioli, cotija, charred jalapeno, chives.
CHICKEN STRIPS$14.00
Crispy chicken strips served with fries and choice of sauce.
See full menu

Location

13000 SW Century Dr

Bend OR

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Justy's Bar Grill & Sandbox

No reviews yet

Bar. Grill. Sandbox.

Cascade Lakes Brewpub

No reviews yet

Cascade Lakes is more than just a brewery. We bring community together, spark camaraderie, encourage new friendships and exceed expectations.

Vida Y Tacos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chicken Bonz Bend

No reviews yet

Wings, strips, burgers, salad bar, 15 different sauces, always local beer and cider, home of ALL YOU CAN EAT WINGS!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston