Luckey’s Woodsman

Bridging the divide between outdoor recreation and professional food service. We are on a mission to get you adventuring more, eating better and dreaming bigger.

20 Northwest Greenwood Avenue

Popular Items

Fries (Large)$8.00
Forbidden Cereal$10.00
Seasonal harvested fruit with paleo granola, high desert honey, cold forbidden rice and oat milk
Lumberjack$16.00
midnight brisket, forbidden rice, woodsman beans, arugula pesto, cotija, chipotle aioli, charred sprouts & radishes
Huevos Rancheros$13.00
2 sunny side up cage free eggs, 2 corn quesadillas with pulled PNW chicken, pico, black beans, salsa verde, cotija, habanero mango aioli, avocado and arugula
Sasquash$16.00
whiskey BBQ PNW pulled chicken, forbidden rice, five spice roasted squash, chipotle aioli, papitas, spiraled zucchini salad
Biscuit & Gravy$11.00
Made fresh daily in our Dutch Oven, wild mushroom & sausage brown gravy, served with sunny side up cage free eggs and 2 strips of Hill Meat co. bacon.
Chorizo Burrito$11.00
scrambled eggs, chorizo, cottage potatoes, black beans, salsa verde, white cheddar, habanero mango aioli, pico.
Wildfire$18.00
roasted jalapeno, mango habanero aioli, rattlesnake cheddar
Forager Bowl$16.00
charred wild mushroom, forbidden rice, shaved carrots, roasted sunflower seeds, goat cheese, arugula, shaved radish, balsamic vinaigrette
Fresh Lemonade$3.00
Location

20 Northwest Greenwood Avenue

Bend OR

Bend OR

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Our original Public House has been a vibrant fixture of the downtown Bend, Oregon scene since 1988. Not only were our very first beers brewed here – think Black Butte Porter and Jubelale – but we quickly became a gathering spot for locals and visitors alike. While the beer speaks for itself through a total of 19 taps, our chefs also put the same quality and hand-crafted excellence into the cuisine. Our beer-centric menu features fresh ingredients, many sourced from local farmers, foragers and ranchers with whom the team has built strong relationships over the years. Most menu items are hand-crafted from scratch whenever possible, and several items are made with spent grain from the brewing process. Come visit us at Bend's original brew pub and see where it all began.

