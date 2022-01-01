Go
Toast

Lucky 7 JC

Come in and enjoy!

322 2nd Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

322 2nd Street

Jersey City NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 4:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 4:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ghost Truck Kitchen

No reviews yet

A variety of scratch made food, inspired by food trucks, and made only for takeout.

Ani Ramen House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pasta Dal Cuore

No reviews yet

Italian Restaurant & Fresh Pasta Factory

Gringos Restaurant JC

No reviews yet

Modern taqueria offering spirited takes on Mexican street food with a vast tequilla selection.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston