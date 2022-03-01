Go
Lucky 7 Catering

***MESSAGE***
Effective March 1, 2022 the deadline for next day orders will be 6PM

555 Robert Smalls Parkway

Popular Items

Garden Salad$6.00
Fresh mixed greens with diced roma tomatoes, carrots, shredded cheddar and croutons with your choice of dressing.
Hamburger$5.00
Beef patty and gourmet bun. Ketchup and Mustard on the side.
Chicken Nugget Box
Six Crispy Chicken Nuggets with your choice of dipping sauce, a side and a drink
Cheeseburger Box
Cheeseburger with American Cheese, Mustard, and Ketchup, with your choice of a side and a drink.
BLT Croissant$6.00
Sugar cured bacon piled high with lettuce and tomato on a light, buttery croissant.
Chick Filet$5.00
The Lucky Clucky! Premium breaded Chicken Breast w/Mayo on the side and our gourmet bun.
Meatball Sub$8.00
Italian Style Beef Meatballs with Marinara, Provolone, and Mozzarella Cheeses on a 6" Sub Roll
8 Piece Chicken Nuggets$6.00
Eight Crispy Chicken Nuggets w/your choice of dipping sauce
2 Hot Dog Box
Two all beef hot dogs with ketchup and mustard on the side with a choice of side and a drink.
Fried Chicken Salad$9.00
Fresh Mixed Greens, diced Roma Tomatoes, Carrots, Cheddar Cheese, Croutons, and Crumbled Bacon topped with a fried chicken breast and served with Honey Mustard.
Location

555 Robert Smalls Parkway

Beaufort SC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
