Lucky Buns - AdMo
Come in and enjoy!
2000 18th St. NW
Location
2000 18th St. NW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Tail Up Goat
Items can be picked up 2/11-2/14.
We can only honor the pick up date selected at check out.
A 22% service fee will be added to all orders.
All sales are final.
Penthouse Pool and Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
HENRYS SOUL CAFE
Come in and enjoy!
FOR CATERING ORDERS 15 OR MORE
PEOPLE
CALL 202-888-7446
25% non refundable fee catering orders if not cancelled within 72 hours
ALL takeout orders not picked up, 25%
non refundable fee
Bandit Taco
Thank you for staying Local...