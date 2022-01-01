Go
Lucky Dog Billiards

Lucky Dog Billiards is a contemporary pool hall and bar located at the heart of downtown Las Cruces, New Mexico. Catering to the competitive and casual pool player, Lucky Dog Billiards offers an experience unique to the region with quality tables, a fun attractive environment, weekly pool leagues and custom bar specials.

245 East Lohman Avenue

Location

245 East Lohman Avenue

Las Cruces NM

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
