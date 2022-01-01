Go
Lucky Fins

Seafood | Sushi | Grill

4530 Centerplace Dr

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fins' Gokana$17.00
ahi loin, Atlantic salmon, tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, toasted panko, green onion, habañero masago, sriracha, eel sauce, spicy aioli, key lime aioli
Lobster Stuffed Avocado$14.00
tempura fried, surimi-crab and lobster salad, sriracha, spicy aioli, atomic sauce, eel sauce, habañero masago, green onion, sesame seeds
Mango Tango$17.00
tempura shrimp, surimi-crab and lobster salad, chopped mango, avocado, toasted panko, habañero masago, eel sauce, spicy aioli
Slammin Salmon$16.00
salmon filet, spicy aioli, jicama, toasted garlic, marinated and torched salmon hood, cilantro, sesame seeds, shredded nori, eel sauce, sriracha, key lime aioli
Vegas$15.00
tempura fried, surimi-crab and lobster salad, habañero cream cheese, spicy tuna mix, sesame seeds, green onion, key lime aioli, eel sauce, spicy aioli
Lobster Mac and Cheese$24.00
lobster meat, four-cheese cream, cavatappi, buttered panko, bacon bits, green onion
Dragon$15.00
tempura shrimp, jicama, avocado, ahi, green onion, toasted panko, habañero masago, eel sauce, key lime aioli
Fish and Chips - Cod$16.00
hand-dipped in beer batter, crispy fries, fuji apple slaw, tartar sauce; with Arctic cod
El Diablo$16.00
tempura shrimp, jicama, avocado, ahi, green onion, toasted panko, habañero masago, eel sauce, key lime aioli
California$10.00
surimi-crab and lobster salad, cucumber, avocado, sesame seeds, key lime aioli, eel sauce
Location

4530 Centerplace Dr

Greeley CO

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
