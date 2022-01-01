Go
Toast

Lucky Fins

Seafood | Sushi | Grill

1441 N Eagle Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fish and Chips - Cod$16.00
hand-dipped in beer batter, crispy fries, fuji apple slaw, tartar sauce; with Arctic cod
Dragon$15.00
tempura shrimp, jicama, avocado, ahi, green onion, toasted panko, habañero masago, eel sauce, key lime aioli
Slammin Salmon$16.00
salmon filet, spicy aioli, jicama, toasted garlic, marinated and torched salmon hood, cilantro, sesame seeds, shredded nori, eel sauce, sriracha, key lime aioli
Mango Tango$17.00
tempura shrimp, surimi-crab and lobster salad, chopped mango, avocado, toasted panko, habañero masago, eel sauce, spicy aioli
Kickin Shrimp$14.00
crispy shrimp, honey-chipotle sauce, ranch
Lobster Tater Tots$12.00
lobster meat, potato, egg, smoked gouda, chipotle aioli, ranch, green onion
El Diablo$16.00
tempura shrimp, jicama, avocado, ahi, green onion, toasted panko, habañero masago, eel sauce, key lime aioli
California$10.00
surimi-crab and lobster salad, cucumber, avocado, sesame seeds, key lime aioli, eel sauce
Honey-Chipotle Salmon$25.00
grilled, center-cut Atlantic salmon, honey-chipotle glaze, green onion, smothered mashers, seasonal vegetables
Vegas$15.00
tempura fried, surimi-crab and lobster salad, habañero cream cheese, spicy tuna mix, sesame seeds, green onion, key lime aioli, eel sauce, spicy aioli
See full menu

Location

1441 N Eagle Rd

Meridian ID

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sid's Garage Meridian

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Sockeye Grill & Brewery

No reviews yet

Come enjoy delicious food and Sockeye on tap, in a setting that’s distinctively Idaho!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston