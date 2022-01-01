Go
Toast

Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers

Thanks for ordering carry-out from Lucky Horse!

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

2331 University Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (206 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheeseburger$12.00
Topped with American cheese and lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle on the side.
Pickle Fries$10.00
Served with ranch.
Honey Sriracha Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Hand-breaded and fried chicken breast dipped in honey sriracha sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle.
Cheese Curds$11.00
White cheddar cheese curds, fried golden. Served with marinara and ranch.
Ranch$0.50
House Salad$4.50
Chopped romaine, tomato, carrots, red onion, marinated cucumber, shredded mozzarella, and croutons. Choice of dressing served on the side.
Bacon Cheddar Burger$13.00
Topped with smoked bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on the side.
Dogtown Burger$13.00
Topped with hot pepper bacon jam and smoke Gouda cheese.
Boneless Wings$12.00
Boneless breaded wings tossed in one sauce of your choice. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese on the side.
Fried Mushroom & Swiss Burger$13.00
Topped with fried mushrooms and Swiss cheese.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Delivery
Online Ordering

Location

2331 University Ave

Des Moines IA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dough Co. Catering

No reviews yet

Dough Co. Catering makes planning your meeting or event convenient and simple with easy online ordering and delivery metro wide!

Rico's at Drake

No reviews yet

Wings, burgers, drinks and fun bites.

Dough Co. Pizza

No reviews yet

A hip and casual pizza jhttps://s3.amazonaws.com/toasttab/restaurants/restaurant-17850000000000000/background_1594314125_212.jpg?ts=1594314126315oint offering hand crafted New York style pizza, by the slice or whole pie. Keep it old school with classic toppings or explore some of our original specialties. A selection of sandwiches on fresh baked bread, wings, salads and house made desserts means there’s something for everyone. A top notch craft beer selection and games for the kids: there’s no reason to be in a hurry.

University Library Cafe

No reviews yet

Local Drake Neighborhood gem: serving up craft beer and creative homemade takes on traditional bar fare. Voted Best Nachos In Des Moines!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston