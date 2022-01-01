Lucky Joe's Sidewalk Saloon

Big Al's Burgers & Dogs

At Big Al’s we like to “keep it in Colorado” from the locally raised hormone free staff to the recycled and repurposed décor. Big Al’s has taken what others were going to throw away and given it another chance!

Our tables and chairs were a fun collaboration with locally owned, Wool Hat. HeyWoodite Chairs from the Eames era with “serious fun” in mind. These particular chairs were rescued from CSU, after years of providing seating for lectures in the classroom.

Our tables are made of material from the Youth Activity Center Gym Flooring that was deconstructed in 2015. After many years of countless basketball games the old flooring has been upcycled!

At your next visit, take a good look around you might just recognize something. Perhaps our 1953 Sear’s cabinets, or ceiling diffusers that have been transformed into new light fixtures. Old light fixtures from a Denver hotel add character to the dining area. We are keeping history alive one piece at a time.

